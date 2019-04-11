The Princess Bride
Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Based on William Goldman's novel, this fairy-tale adventure centers on a beautiful young woman who has been kidnapped (Robin Wright), her odious fiance (Chris Sarandon) and her childhood beau (Cary Elwes), who sets out to rescue her. PG, 1987.
This party and celebration of this all time classic will feature an audience participation twist including:
- Free handouts (black masks, inflatable swords, etc)
- Costume Contest for Prizes
- Guess the next line audience participation
- Themed Drink Specials
Info
Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Movies