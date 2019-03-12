The Princess Bride

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Starring Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin and Robin Wright. An elderly man reads the book "The Princess Bride" to his ill adolescent grandson, the reading of the book which as been passed down within the family for generations. The story centers on a former farm girl, Buttercup, who has been chosen as the princess bride to Prince Humperdink of Florian. Adventure, Family, Fantasy. Rated PG. 98 minutes

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-266-6581
