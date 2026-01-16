The Prisoner of Shark Island

media release: USA | 1936 | 35mm | 95 min.

Director: John Ford

Cast: Warner Baxter, Gloria Stuart, John Carradine

After unknowingly aiding Lincoln’s assassin, Dr. Samuel Mudd is condemned to the remote and menacing Ft. Jefferson, a prison surrounded by shark-filled waters. Isolated and under the watch of cruel guards, he must survive a brutal environment while clinging to hope for justice. This terrific entertainment was the first 20th Century Fox collaboration between director Ford and production head Darryl F. Zanuck. The movie still stands as a shining example of how “the care and attention Zanuck devoted to script development was, to some extent, in the service of pitching balls that Ford could hit out of the park” (Lea Jacobs, John Ford at Work).

John Ford at Work

Lea Jacobs, Professor Emeritus of Film at UW-Madison and one of the Cinematheque’s Founders, is the author of a new book about a great director, John Ford at Work. The cinematic study shows the evolution of Ford’s career in the Hollywood studio system of the 1930s through film-by-film production studies that reveal how the filmmaker worked and how Ford weathered the storms of the Depression and the great changes to the movie industry, such as the coming of sound. In conjunction with the book’s publication, the Cinematheque proudly presents six superb Ford-directed movies from the era, beginning with the first theatrical screening of a new restoration of Ford’s Air Mail. Each screening will be introduced by Lea Jacobs and special discussions will follow the showings of Air Mail and Stagecoach.