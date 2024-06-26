press release: The 2nd week showings are Throwback movies while the 4th week shows films from the 2020s. Food and drinks are provided. Q-Cinema is an 18+ movie group, be aware of the ratings of the movies we choose and the themes of the movies.

June 26th's showing is Prom – Prom (2020) stars Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose, Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Kerry Washington, and Jo Ellen Pellman.

Contact brianp@lgbtoutreach.org for more info!