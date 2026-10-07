The Promise of Pluralism

media release: Bethel Speaker Series: Eboo Patel of Interfaith America

At a time when differences are too often treated as divisions, Bethel Lutheran Church welcomes Eboo Patel, founder and president of Interfaith America, for an evening exploring what it means to live and work together in a diverse democracy.

Patel will invite us to consider pluralism as more than simply tolerating one another. Pluralism asks us to build relationships, cooperate across differences, and recognize diversity as a strength that contributes to the common good.

A Rhodes Scholar, author, and one of the nation’s leading voices on interfaith cooperation, Patel leads Interfaith America in partnering with universities, businesses, and civic groups to bridge divides and strengthen pluralism.