press release: The Public, tells the story of an act of civil disobedience that turns into a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the public library to seek shelter from the bitter cold.

Marcia Kasieta, executive director at Badger Prairie Needs Network, will lead a discussion about homelessness and options available in our area following the film screening.

The film is rated PG-13 and run time 120 minutes.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.