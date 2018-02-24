press release: Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 8:00 p.m.

Live Nation Presents THE PUMP AND DUMP SHOW

"PARENTALLY INCORRECT TOUR"

This is a General Admission – All Seated Show

Tickets: $30.00 Advance/$35.00 Day Of Show

$45.00 Gold Circle - Early Entry & Preferred Seating

The Pump and Dump Show is a live comedy show and growing parenting brand offering commiseration and validation to beleaguered moms everywhere.

We believe parenting is fucked up and hilarious. We believe in telling moms that they’re awesome. We believe there’s power in laughter. We’ve created a growing, national, “night out” for parents where every kind of mom can be in the same room – no matter what type of diaper they use or if they ate their own placenta – and together they can laugh their c-section scars open. The Pump and Dump Show is the great mommy pressure gauge that equalizes parenting.