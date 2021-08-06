The Pursuit of Happiness Session

× Expand Alysse Gafkjen JD McPherson and band.

press release: The Pursuit of Happiness weekend August 6, 7, 8 features two music stages and dance with Kanopy Dance choreographer Georgia Corner in the lead. And we combine with Madison Comedy Week, as their grand finale is in our 300 seat Chicory Stage tent August 7 and 8.

Featured performers:

August 6th Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs (NOLA)

August 7th The Iguanas (Nola) ; Making Movies (Kansas City)

August 8th JD McPherson