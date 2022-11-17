The Pursuit

media release: Australia | 2022 | DCP | 179 min.

Director: David Easteal; Cast: Andrew Rakowski, David Easteal, Cheri LeCornu

One of the year’s great cinematic revelations is this minimalist epic, filmed almost entirely from the backseat of a sedan on the Melbourne highway. A middle-aged barrister commutes home from work, calls his mom and wife, and is sometimes joined by a younger coworker (director Easteal). Over the course of several rides brimming with casually philosophical conversations, we come to know these often unseen characters as deeply as if they were in our own lives. “A tremendous achievement, and, in a subtle way, an amazing work of art” (The Guardian). “A most evocative, soul-replenishing journey… this is an astonishingly full-rounded, richly textured portrait of a life, epic in size and scope” (The Film Stage).

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

PREMIERES: The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison with the UW Cinematheque’s new Thursday-night Premieres series. Join us each week for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from major new works by arthouse icons, invigorating debut features, action-packed international blockbusters, and the year’s most beloved documentaries. Think of Premieres as the fall edition of our Wisconsin Film Festival, and the UW Cinematheque as Madison’s home for the very best in contemporary cinema. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.