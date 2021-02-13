ONLINE: The QuaREDtine Lounge

press release: 25th Annual Heart & Soul Scholarship Fundraiser: The QuaREDtine Lounge

Join the Madison Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. for our 26th annual scholarship fundraiser. No fancy gala this year, instead join us for a more relaxed experience, the QuaREDtine Lounge.

All ticket holders are entered into our Where the Money REDsides Give-A-Way. Prizes include a $500 cash prize! You do not need to be present to win.

The event is from Feb. 13, 2021 from 7 PM - 9 PM. Tickets are $10. Proceeds funds youth scholarships