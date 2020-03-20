press release: The Quilts of Pauline Parker will present a selection of colorful quilts and wall hangings by artist Pauline Parker, whose narrative works are based on stories from history, the Bible, or current events, often focusing on women. On view March 20-July 12, 2020, these rarely-exhibited works can be appreciated both for their mastery of traditional sewing and quilting techniques and for the way Parker transformed scraps of fabric into compelling works of personal, cultural and political expression.