The Radical and Contentious Life of Simone Weil

press release: A one evening multimedia "conversation" about the French philosopher and writer Simone Weil. Co-sponsored by Fermat's Last Theater Company and the Arts + Lit Lab and in their space at 2021 Winnebago, the April 14 7 PM show will featured a reading of excerpts from Weil's essay, "The Iliad or The Poem of Force" with music and dance, followed by remarks by UW Professor of Jewish Studies Rachel Brenner and A+LL co-director and poet Rita Mae Reese. The event is free, seating is limited.

Simone Weil was a philosopher and activist whose writings have inspired and troubled generations of thinkers and poets, including Adrienne Rich, Anne Carson and Ilya Kaminsky. Others have found her to be offensive and even absurd. The evening's conversation and Q&A is certain to be lively.