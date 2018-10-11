The Raid: Redemption

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release:  Indonesia | 101 min | R | Blu-Ray | Gareth Evans

A S.W.A.T. team becomes trapped in a tenement run by a ruthless mobster and his army of killers and thugs.

"The Raid is a skull-splinteringly violent, uncompromisingly intense and simply brilliant martial arts action movie in a nightmarish and claustrophobic setting." - Peter Bradshaw (The Guardian) 

608-262-1143
