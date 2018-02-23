February 23, 24, March 2, 3, 2018 at 7:30 pm; Additional performance March 3 at 2:00 pm, The Diane Ballweg Theatre

press release: The Rail Splitter is a play about Abraham Lincoln — except, really, it’s not. This is not your grandfather’s Abe Lincoln play.

The story follows a group of college students and a writer as they attempt to write a play about the 16th president. The students begin with the best intentions but get incredibly — and hilariously — off-track. Their efforts go so wrong, so haywire, that the results are basically disastrous. The more they dig up, the more ridiculous their ideas become. Cleveland wrote this to show just how far people can get from a starting point. It’s a satire of the docudrama genre.

Tickets are $15.00 for General Admission and $8.00 for Students/Seniors. To purchase tickets please visit http://theatre.edgewood.edu/. For more information please call 608-663-6710.