The Rain People

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: USA | 1969 | DCP | 102 min.  

Director: Francis Ford Coppola; Cast: James Caan, Shirley Knight, Robert Duvall 

Abandoning her husband, pregnant Natalie (Knight, in her finest performance) begins an aimless drive across America, picking up the mentally disabled Kilgannon (Caan) along the way. Coppola’s last directorial effort before taking on The Godfather, this surprising, moody, and fascinating road movie presents a sensitive portrait of a real woman and her problems. It’s also a great showcase for future Corleone clan members Duvall, who plays a highway cop, and the late, great Caan. New 4K restoration

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

