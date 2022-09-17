The Rain People

media release: USA | 1969 | DCP | 102 min.

Director: Francis Ford Coppola; Cast: James Caan, Shirley Knight, Robert Duvall

Abandoning her husband, pregnant Natalie (Knight, in her finest performance) begins an aimless drive across America, picking up the mentally disabled Kilgannon (Caan) along the way. Coppola’s last directorial effort before taking on The Godfather, this surprising, moody, and fascinating road movie presents a sensitive portrait of a real woman and her problems. It’s also a great showcase for future Corleone clan members Duvall, who plays a highway cop, and the late, great Caan. New 4K restoration.

