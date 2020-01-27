The Real Economics of Local Foods

UW Taylor Hall 427 Lorch St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: There are a number of perceived economic and social benefits for farmers, communities and consumers, and this presentation will give a brief overview of what we are learning about the real impacts from local food initiatives. In addition to a high level summary of the emerging research in this area, new resources and tools to guide future work will be considered. For more information, visit https://localfoodeconomics.com/.

UW Taylor Hall 427 Lorch St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
