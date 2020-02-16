press release: USA | 1947 | 35mm | 100 min.

Director: Delmer Daves

Cast: Edward G. Robinson, Judith Anderson, Julie London

Crippled farmer Peter Morgan (Robinson) and his spinster sister Ellen (Anderson) live in seclusion with their adopted teenage ward Meg (Allene Roberts). When Meg’s classmate Nath (Lon McCallister) comes to work the farm, his schoolboy crush on Meg in tow, Pete begins to unravel. He warns of screams in the night and an evil Something that inhabits the Oxhead Woods, centered around an abandoned red cottage and derelict ice house sequestered deep among the trees. Undisclosed sexual and murderous transgressions of the past break through into the present, shattering the carefully crafted veneer of gentility at the Morgan Farm with shame and tragedy. Audiences inured to The Red House via grisly public domain copies will have the scales removed from their eyes by UCLA’s restoration from the original camera negative. Preserved from the 35mm nitrate picture and track negatives and a 35mm nitrate composite dupe negative. Laboratory services by The Stanford Theatre Film Laboratory, Audio Mechanics, Simon Daniel Sound, DJ Audio, Inc. Special thanks to Warner Bros., Ned Price.

UCLA Festival of Preservation on Tour: One of the world’s leaders in the efforts to preserve our motion picture heritage, the UCLA Film & Television Archive has arranged their biennial tour of restored 35mm prints and DCPs of selected titles from the most recent edition of their annual Festival of Preservation. The selection highlights features and shorts including silent-era rediscoveries, landmark American Independent movies, poverty row gems, remarkable documentaries, and more! The screenings will be presented both at our regular Vilas Hall venue and every Sunday in February at the Chazen Museum of Art.