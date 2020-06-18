The Reel Reveal

× Expand Filmmaker Alex Miranda Cruz.

press release: Thursday, June 18, 7:00 pm CST (doors open 6:45)

Two ways to attend:

ON-SITE at Threshold, 2717 Atwood Ave. (limit 30, social distancing and special safety procedures observed. (Link to tickets below.)

ONLINE: Threshold Wheelhouse virtual stage (Link to tickets below)

Be amongst the very first to learn about a unique and exciting film that is being produced in Madison by Alex Miranda Cruz about a love story in the time of COVID. Alex will be sharing how this movie came to be, the particular challenges of filming during a pandemic, and the creative solutions that he has been using. He will introduce the cast who will have an opportunity to share their personal stories and their connection to the movie.

Alex Miranda Cruz is one of Madison’s most respected and innovative filmmakers. In the last two years he filmed compelling narratives in the city of Madison. His production company Bravebird has received national and international acclaim for its authentic, creative, and diverse storytelling. Known for crafting stories that depict dignity, Alex is now venturing into producing his first feature length independent film during these extraordinarily trying times. With a carefully selected all-local skeleton crew and cast, the film is being created under the many limitations imposed by COVID 19 – physical distancing, masks and shields, and primarily outdoor filming.

The producers are looking to grow an audience that will accompany, engage with, and support the film as it is being created. A series of live and online events, exposure in social media, and a fundraising campaign will offer opportunities for direct involvement. A special collaboration with local and national artists is also taking place behind the scenes in an attempt to go beyond the film by inviting viewers to continue the journey with the art being commissioned for the film.

Bravebird is partnering with Threshold, a community and performance space on Madison’s near east side and its virtual counterpart, The Threshold Wheelhouse to create this and upcoming events. For the first time since the building closed in mid-March, Threshold will be opening its physical doors to a small live audience as well as streaming online. Attendees will be able to choose which format they prefer. Those attending the event on site will have an opportunity to interact with the cast and will receive a special item that is significant to the movie.

Tickets:

ON-SITE

Suggested donation $25-$50 https://tinyurl.com/ revealonsite

ONLINE

Suggested donation $10-$25 https://tinyurl.com/ revealonline

One of Alex’s goals is to raise funds to support the freelance artists making the film. When purchasing tickets, attendees will be given an opportunity to offer additional support that will go directly to Bravebird and the project.

At a time when projects are being put on hold indefinitely, deals are evaporating, and freelancers in the film industry are without employment, Alex has decided to take on this project and make it happen without the assurance of the necessary financial resources. It is his hope that the uniqueness of the film and its production will earn recognition and acclaim through a supportive audience that will accompany its evolution in real time and be its ambassadors. Stay tuned for additional events that will offer opportunities for sharing the progress of this exciting project.