The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Events

(2019 pick) The King Coalition and folks around Madison will gather to celebrate the late civil rights leader’s life and legacy. The weekend kicks off with a free community dinner on Friday at Gordon Commons, 4:30-7:30 pm. On Monday, this year’s keynote speaker in the Capitol Rotunda is Rita Coburn Whack, an award-winning director and writer (Oprah). The evening event at the Overture Center features a keynote from Cheryl Brown Henderson, an activist and founding president of the Brown Board For Educational Excellence and daughter of the originator of the crucial Brown v. Board of Education lawsuit. Both events feature gospel music, and they are just the tip of the iceberg of the weekend’s inspiring and inclusive events.

press release: 36TH ANNUAL MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. YOUTH RECOGNITION BREAKFAST

Sunday, January 19, 2020, Edgewood High School; DOORS OPEN: 7:30 AM; PROGRAM: 8:00 -10:00 AM

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Recognition Breakfast celebrates students’ academic achievement, extracurricular involvement, and service to their community.

The highlight of the Breakfast is the presentation of Outstanding Young Person Awards to nearly 200 middle and high school students of color in Dane County for their academic achievement, extracurricular involvement, and service to the community. Martin Luther King Scholarships are presented to exceptional high school seniors.

The Breakfast is open to the public and is one of the oldest and most well attended family observations of the King Holiday in Wisconsin. Often selling out, over 800 people attend the Breakfast annually.

Tickets are $10.

MLK Day Youth Call to Action

Monday, January 20 | Madison Central Library

Pre-Registration Required. Email: aschilcher@ulgm.org

The King Coalition was established in the fall of 1985 as a community group to plan the official City of Madison and Dane County observances of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday. The Coalition brings people from all walks of life together in the spirit of true brotherhood and sisterhood to commemorate the life and accomplishments of this renowned leader of the civil rights movement. King Coalition events encourage the people of Dane County to reaffirm their commitment to building a just community out of our racial, religious and economic diversity.