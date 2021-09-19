The Rev. Tim Schaefer Installation Ceremony

media release: First Baptist Church of Madison continues its 170-year history of building a Christ-centered and socially active community as it installs its new pastor, the Rev. Tim Schaefer, this Sunday, September 19th.

Reflecting on his role as pastor, Rev. Schaefer said, “As Christians, I believe strongly that we are called by God to love unconditionally, to bring healing and wholeness to the world, to practice inclusion and celebrate diversity, and to challenge unjust systems through our mission and social justice work. These are among the many values that First Baptist embodies as a congregation.”

Before starting work at First Baptist in November 2020, Rev. Schaefer served as the Minister to Youth at Royal Lane Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, where he was ordained in May 2019. Rev. Schaefer earned his Master of Divinity degree with a certificate in sexual and gender justice from Brite Divinity School. As a member of the Royal Lane ministry team, he was actively involved in social justice advocacy before the Texas legislature. He planned and led educational opportunities for the church and the local community on racial justice, human sexuality, suicide prevention, and gun violence. Rev. Schaefer is joined in Madison by his husband, John Duncan.

The installation message will be given by Tim’s father, Rev. Frank Schaefer, pastor, University United Methodist Church, Isla Vista, California. The service is at 2 PM in First Baptist’s sanctuary. Social distancing and masking will be observed. The service will also be livestreamed at live.firstbaptistmadison.org. The event is open to the general public.