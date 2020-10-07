ONLINE: The Revolution Within: In This Time of Uprising Who Will You Be?

RSVP here.

media release: An interactive conversation with the audience about what the Young Lords can teach us, with author, Johanna Fernández.

The question so many of us have been asking ourselves in these times, is the same question José "Cha Cha" Jiménez continuously asked himself as he grew up on the streets of Chicago: In this time of uprising, who will I be?

Continuously displaced, surrounded by racism and forced into gang life to survive, "Cha Cha" became politicized in jail and eventually transformed his gang into the Puerto Rican counterpart of the Black Panther Party - the Young Lords Organization.

This space will center participants in the personal stories Cha Cha shared with Johanna Fernández, as he recalled the tension between his family's aspirations for him and the hurtful and racialized ways he was perceived in the world. We will explore Cha Cha’s political radicalization and his defining leadership in what Fernández calls the "least likely and most intriguing socialist organizations of the 1960's.” Participants will also engage in small group discussions and conclude the evening reflecting on the significance of the evolution of Cha Cha and the Young Lords, for who they are and wish to be in this moment of uprising. After the event, stay and enjoy an Afro-Latin and Caribbean house music DJ set with award-winning artist, Sadie Woods, as Afrodjia.

This is the first of four book discussions about The Young Lords: A Radical History. Dates for upcoming events will be announced soon.

Please try to read the linked book excerpts below, before the event.

Book Excerpt Reading #1

Book Excerpt Reading #2

Decolonize with words and stories, in community.

El Griot & Areito Project is an intergenerational reading and writing community that centers Caribeño stories of liberation, resistance and joy.