media release: Zhou Tau | China, Hong Kong | 70 minutes

For over a decade, the Pearl River Delta in southern China has been at the heart of a vast program aimed at turning the region into a global hub for digital innovation. The Rib of the Greater Bay Area takes its starting point from tourist sites identified on an app called Little Red Book, from which the film continually diverges to explore the limits of the visible and the margins of representation. An ideal of total interconnection thus shapes this landscape. Faced with this growing technological sophistication, Zhou Tao works as a filmmaker does: he revisits the essential questions about the image and lays bare its infrastructure, pushing the logic of realism to the point where the digital image threatens to lose all form. (Topography Practice Studio, Zhou Tao)