The Rich History of Black Hair

media release: Join us for a vibrant exchange with Chanell Ardor and Inspire Barber, two dynamic entrepreneurs from the Black Business Hub. We’ll explore the legacy of Black hair, share expert advice on caring for your child’s hair, and introduce you to high-quality hair care products from select vendors.

Thursday, February 27 | 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM,The Hub's Atrium | 2352 S. Park St.

What You'll Gain From This Experience

Discover the history and deep cultural significance of Black hair

Get expert hair care advice from industry professionals

Access to high-quality products from featured vendors

Enjoy great food and an uplifting community atmosphere

This event isn’t just about hair—it’s about understanding, connection, and empowerment. Whether you're a parent looking for tips, someone who loves learning about Black culture, or just want to be part of a meaningful community gathering, this is for you. Spots are filling fast—click here to reserve your spot today!