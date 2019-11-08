press release: Local Firehouse Subs Franchisee and former Green Bay Packers football player Don Davey invites guests to attend a special live recording of The Rich & Ron Show podcast on Friday, November 8, at noon. Davey will join former Packers players Rich Moran and Ron Hallstrom to discuss Badgers, Packers and NFL football on the live show. They will be signing autographs for guests before, during and after the podcast recording.

Davey grew up in Manitowoc, Wisconsin and played college football for the Badgers. He went on to play five seasons with the Green Bay Packers, then fell in love with Firehouse Subs as a defensive lineman for the Jacksonville Jaguars. After retiring from a 10-year NFL career, he partnered with Firehouse Subs Area Representative Eric Erwin to bring the national restaurant chain to his home state of Wisconsin.

A portion of every sale at any Firehouse Subs restaurant in the U.S. benefits Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, supporting the non-profit’s mission of providing lifesaving equipment, funding and education to first responders and public safety organizations across the country. This is thanks to a donation by Firehouse of America LLC (franchisor for the brand), resulting in a minimum donation of one million dollars to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation in 2019.