media release: Miriam Hall is co-director of Nalanda Miksang Society for Contemplative Photography. She is co-author, with John McQuade, of two books on photography: Looking and Seeing, and Heart of Photography. She has been teaching Miksang for fifteen years, in her home city of Madison Wisconsin, as well as Vancouver, Paris, Edinburgh, Toronto, Austin, and San Francisco, among other locations. You can find more about her at herspiral.com, and about Miksang at miksang.org.

In The Richness of Vision, Miriam will introduce Nalanda Miksang's understanding that our direct visual experience is the wellspring of creativity. Furthermore, so long as we can see, this resource is available to all of us. Leaning on thousands of years of Tibetan Buddhist teachings on perception, we will learn how to develop a "good eye" (Miksang), and that it is simply a matter of seeing clearly. She will offer a short talk, sample exercises, example images, and time for Q&A.

