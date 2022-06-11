The Rivals

By Richard Brinsley Sheridan; directed by Aaron Posner. In the Hill Theatre, 6/11-9/17.

Lydia Languish is bound and determined to marry only for love, a situation that she expects (and, oddly, hopes) will land her in the poor house. This causes a conundrum for the wealthy Jack Absolute, who is in love with Lydia, but doesn't meet the requirement of being destitute. So to woo her, Jack takes on the persona of Ensign Beverly, a poor enlisted man. But Lydia's aunt, the ridiculous Mrs. Malaprop, can never allow such a love connection, setting the couple and their cohort into a hilarious comedy of manners; the kind that APT hits right in the sweet spot.

Featuring Kelsey Brennan, Phoebe González, David Daniel, Brian Mani & Marcus Truschinski