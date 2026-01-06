media release: On Tuesday, January 13, 2026, the Madison International Trade Association (MITA) will start the new calendar year by hosting its 16th Annual Global Forecast Conference on The Road Ahead 2026: Money & Markets. This in-person luncheon program begins at 12:00 p.m. and ends with Q&A session at 2:00 p.m. and will be held at the Fluno Center for Business Education at 601 University Avenue in Madison.

As business leaders around the globe will be looking for guidance on what to expect from 2026, the MITA Economic Forecast seminar will provide a glimpse into how tariffs, advances in AI, and shifts in immigration are shaping the next phase of market growth and what may lie ahead for the US and the global economy. Our expert speakers will examine how recent developments may drive inflation, competitiveness, and the U.S. dollar’s strength to guide strategic business decisions in a shifting global market.

MITA welcomes two distinguished speakers to provide an update on the worldwide economic projections for 2026:

Keynote speaker Dr. John Min, is a chief economist at Monex USA, where he is responsible for working with corporate clients to mitigate and manage their FX risks. Dr. Min is also the Founder and Chief Economist at World First USA and served as the VP of Sales at Ruesch International, an international financial institution based in Washington, DC.

Following Dr. Min’s address, we have Mr. Brandon Koeser, a senior analyst and director in RSM’s Financial Services Consulting practice, where he works with RSM’s team of North American economists, understanding, forecasting and communicating economic, business, technology and regulatory trends shaping the industries RSM serves. He has worked with a variety of publicly and privately held organizations in the financial services industry and capital markets firms across North America, on risk mitigation and process efficiency initiatives.

Event registration for MITA Members is $55 and for non-member’s fee is $80 (with lunch included, registration is required for all participants).

Register at www.mitatrade.org before the deadline on Monday, January 12 or by contacting Ana Garic at (608) 335-3936 (email: Communications@mitatrade.org).

The Key-program Sponsor for the January 13 event is RSM US LLP.

MITA’s events are also Co-sponsored by its Annual Platinum Sponsors: M.E. Dey &Co, WEDC, Kroll, OEC Group, FTI Consulting and Star7.