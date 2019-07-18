press release: Australia | 1981 | 35mm | 94 min.

Director: George Miller; Cast: Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence, Vernon Wells

“Apocalypse...Pow! Exhilarating entertainment—and a textbook for sophisticated, popular moviemaking” (Richard Corliss, Time). Former cop Max (Gibson) is now a wandering mercenary scrounging for gasoline on the desolate roads of a world leveled by nuclear war. When he encounters a community of petrol-rich survivors, he offers to help them fight off a band of marauders led by the masked Humungus (Kjell Nilsson). This hyperkinetic sequel to Mad Max turned out to be one of the most influential and oft-imitated movies of its era.

Mad Max at 40

1979 brought the release of one of the most influential and visionary movies in international film history, George Miller’s futuristic cop-revenge thriller Mad Max. In the U.S., Mad Max was given a slapdash exploitation release and the voices of star Mel Gibson and the Australian cast were dubbed over with American accents. Despite this, the film gathered a cult following in America and around the world, prompting a sequel, the decidedly post-apocalyptic Mad Max 2. The follow-up, retitled The Road Warrior for North America, became a critical smash and a box office success. Along with Gibson’s last entry in the series, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, and Miller’s Oscar-winning 2015 reboot, Mad Max: Fury Road, the four movies have been acclaimed for their imaginatively designed dystopias, increasingly elaborate action set-pieces and breathtaking chase sequences, and a sometimes hopeful vision of humanity. This summer, the Cinematheque celebrates the 40th anniversary of Mad Max’s first release with screenings of all four films, including a 3D showing of Fury Road