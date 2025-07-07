The Roast of CJ Terrell

× Expand courtesy CJ Terrell A close-up of CJ Terrell. CJ Terrell

media release: Celebrate Crucible bar manager CJ Terrell on his birthday by joining his friends, family, and a host of local comedians as they roast him to bits.

Doors open at 8:30PM, Show starts at 9PM

Tickets $8 online | $10 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1063584242383775

Seating is first come, first served, so we recommend arriving when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats. Per venue rules, you must present an ID at check-in.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Should this event be cancelled, refunds will automatically be issued.