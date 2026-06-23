The Rocky Horror Picture Show

media release:

The an-ti-ci… pation is over!

Get ready for a night of fishnets, fog machines, and unforgettable fun as we bring this ultimate cult classic film to our screen on Saturday, October 24th at 8:00 pm. Doors open at 7:00 pm. Standard advance tickets are $15 and tickets with a prop bag are $25 (plus taxes and fees). Seating is general admission. Friends of the MPOH can purchase tickets on July 1 at 8:00 am; the general public can purchase tickets on July 15 at 8:00 am.

Whether you’re a seasoned “shadow caster” or a first-time viewer, this interactive screening invites audiences to sing, shout, dance, and revel in the gloriously campy world of Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his Transylvanian companions. Prop bags will be provided, so come ready to participate in one of cinema’s most beloved audience traditions. Dress to impress — your most outrageous costume is always encouraged — and prepare for a night that is anything but ordinary.

The film follows a newly engaged couple, Brad and Janet, whose car breaks down in a storm. They seek help at a strange castle, only to have their lives upended by the charismatic Dr. Frank-N-Furter, and his wild, eccentric entourage.

This film is rated R.