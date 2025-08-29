The Roger Show Part 2: Alex & Becky Get Hitched

Madison Circus Space 2082 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Alex and Becky fell for each other while producing the original Roger Show, so you could say the circus brought them together. Celebrate our community with a fun wedding/community/love themed show, open to the public on Friday night only!

Tickets are sliding scale; pay what you can:

General admission: $20

Circus supporter: $30

Reduced general admission: $10

Info

Special Events
