The Role of Community Organizing to Confront Climate Change and Forced Migration in El Salvador

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays 12:30pm-1:30PM - 206 Ingraham Hall.

Presented by Zulma Tobar, US-El Salvador Sister Cities.

A light lunch and beverages will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
