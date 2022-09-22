The Roundup

media release: South Korea | 2022 | DCP | 106 min. | Korean with English subtitles

Director: Lee Sang-yong; Cast: Ma Dong-seok, Son Sukku, Choi Gwi-hwa

Train to Busan’s Ma Dong-Seouk stars a take-no-prisoners detective in this rollicking action comedy that has become South Korea’s runaway box office smash of the year. Dubbed “The Beast Cop,” Seoul’s answer to Dirty Harry tracks a group of criminals to Vietnam and back, sparking nonstop mayhem every step of the way. This witty, ass-kicking blast is a global blockbuster cranked all the way up.

PREMIERES: The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison with the UW Cinematheque’s new Thursday-night Premieres series. Join us each week for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from major new works by arthouse icons, invigorating debut features, action-packed international blockbusters, and the year’s most beloved documentaries. Think of Premieres as the fall edition of our Wisconsin Film Festival, and the UW Cinematheque as Madison’s home for the very best in contemporary cinema. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.