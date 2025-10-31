media release: Thank you for being a friend!

On Friday October 31, Bierock welcomes you to The Rusty Anchor from The Golden Girls for Halloween. For an eighth consecutive year, Bierock is transforming into a bar or restaurant from popular culture to celebrate the holiday. In 2025 Bierock pays homage to Dorthy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia by becoming The Rusty Anchor from the famed '80s sitcom. The Pop-Up takes place one day only, on Halloween proper, Friday October 31 from 2:00 p.m. to Midnight.

The experience comes complete with decoration, a themed food and drink menu and employees in costume. Customers are encouraged to come dressed in costume themselves.

The Rusty Anchor is notably Blanche’s favorite bar, where she likes to flirt and well… you get the idea. To see The Rusty Anchor in all its glory, go to Season 7, Episode 18, “Journey to the Center of Attention.” Consider it coincidence that this occasion is happening in 2025 on the 40th anniversary of the Golden Girls premiere.

This continues Bierock’s tradition of “dressing up” as a bar or restaurant from popular culture.

2024: Hollywood Star Lanes from The Big Lebowski

2023: Bob’s Burgers from Bob’s Burgers

2022: The Prancing Pony from Lord of the Rings

2021: The Max from Saved by the Bell

2020: The Krusty Krab from SpongeBob SquarePants

2019: The Cantina from Star Wars

2018: Moe’s Tavern from The Simpsons