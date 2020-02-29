press release: The Madison Metropolitan (WI) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated ("Madison Links") will host an educational viewing of The S Word on February 29, 2020 between noon and 2:00 p.m., at the Urban League of Greater Madison, located at 2222 South Park Street, Madison. The S Word is a moving documentary that amplifies the voices of suicide attempt survivors, their families and loved ones. While suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States, and the second leading cause of death for those between the ages 10 to 34, it is a topic that is often under-discussed. According to Diane C. Gooding, a UW-Madison professor of psychology, “This film shares the compelling narratives of survivors and puts a human face to a social concern that can at times be stigmatized.” Directed by Lisa Klein, The S Word aims to spark conversations around suicide, and reduce the shame and silence associated with suicide.

Dr. Gooding, who co-chairs the Madison Links’ Health and Human Services Committee noted that “the film has a preventative lens, and challenges viewers to rethink how we look at and talk about suicide.” An expert on the identification of risk factors for psychotic disorders, Dr. Gooding will lead a question and answer session after the film is shown. The viewing of The S Word is co-sponsored by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Psychology Department and NAMI Dane County. Light refreshments will be provided.

About The Madison Metropolitan Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

Founded in 1985, The Madison Metropolitan Chapter of The Links, Incorporated is a civic group that tailors programs to their communities' specific needs and implements them strategically through public information and education, economic development, and public policy campaigns. Led by dedicated President Mary Rose, the local chapter of the Links is best known for its Student Recognition Program held annually in the spring. The Madison Links has awarded over $190,000 in scholarships to deserving students in the greater Madison and Beloit communities. Its flagship non-profit organization, The Links Inc. is comprised of approximately 15,000 women of color from all walks of life and age brackets, who share a common and genuine vision of friendship and service. The Links Inc. has documented over 500,000 annual community service hours by members working to enrich and strengthen communities across the world.