The Sandwich Generation: Balancing Time and Money

press release: Members of the Sandwich Generation are raising and caring for their children or grandchildren, while also caring for elderly parents. If this describes you, learn how to balance the significant demands on your time and resources at the Verona Pubic Library on Wednesday, November 14, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. John Haslam, Attorney of Wilson Law Group, LLC, and William Meland, of Pillar Wealth Management Co., will provide insight on how to talk with aging parents about finances and living arrangements, without ignoring the responsibilities of caring and planning for the younger generation. This presentation is free and open to the public.