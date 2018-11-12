The Science and Philosophy of Will Power

press release: A lecture in the monthly "Humanites in Community" series sponsored by the Goodman Community Center and Centers of Higher Education.

CERTIFIED HYPNOTHERAPIST CURTIS RYALS, MA, CHT, practicing since 2002, earned degrees in psychology and philosophy, UW-Madison; and a Master’s in bioethics, Medical College of Wisconsin.

As well as helping people through hypnosis, Curtis has done clinical research for more than a decade — most recently as a bioethicist training other hypnotists in ethical and professional considerations.

Mr. Ryals will discuss...

· Philosophical foundations of the notion of free will

· Related scientific research

· Practical ways to enhance your will power in daily life.

FREE, family friendly