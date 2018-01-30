The Science of Meditation

press release: Richard J. Davidson, PhD, is a renowned neuroscientist and one of the world’s leading experts on the impact of contemplative practices, such as meditation, on the brain. He is the founder of the Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin—Madison.

This event is a special opportunity to hear Dr. Davidson present the latest research findings on this subject. Along with his presentation, there will be a short, guided meditation, and plenty of time to ask Dr. Davidson questions.

January 30, 7:00—8:30pm, UW-Madison Gordon Commons Event Center

General Admission: $10.The general admission charge makes these events possible. If this fee creates an obstacle to attending this public talk, please contact us.