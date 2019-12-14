The Science of Snow

press release: When we think of plants, we often think of sunny, warm days. Did you know some plants actually appreciate snow too?! Visit our new Frautschi Family Learning Center anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. for family-focused, hands-on science explorations to learn more about the relationships between snow, cold temperatures, and plants. Create your own winter-themed art project to take home. No registration necessary! Open to all ages with an adult. Free.