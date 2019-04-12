The Science Project, Educational Davis, Zombie Manana, Adam Bluhm

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: The Science Project is an ever expanding organism of sound and space playing a variety of original music as well as favorites from the past.

VIdeos:

https://www.facebook.com/pg/thescienceprojectmusic/videos/

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/scienceprojkt

FB: https://www.facebook.com/thescienceprojectmusic/

Website: http://thescienceproject.me/

Mr. Music Himself Educational Davis

New Wave / Indie Synth Wave

Also featuring a performance by Adam Bluhm / https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/adambluhm

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
