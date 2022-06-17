The Scratch-Offs, Jazzcore Friction, Old Wolves

Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Come join us for a night showcasing some of Wisconsin's favorites.

The Scratch-Offs is drinking beers in your garage and listening to an old Rolling Stones cassette, but at Mickey's this time.

thescratchoffs.bandcamp.com

Jazzcore Friction is a high energy, three person distributor of disgusting rock music.

jazzcorefriction.bandcamp.com

Old Wolves is a man and his guitar that blends together elements of doom, blues, folk, and raw feeling.

oldwolves.bandcamp.com

10 PM

No cover

Mickey's Tavern

Info

280Mickeys.jpg
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-251-9964
Google Calendar - The Scratch-Offs, Jazzcore Friction, Old Wolves - 2022-06-17 22:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Scratch-Offs, Jazzcore Friction, Old Wolves - 2022-06-17 22:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Scratch-Offs, Jazzcore Friction, Old Wolves - 2022-06-17 22:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Scratch-Offs, Jazzcore Friction, Old Wolves - 2022-06-17 22:00:00 ical