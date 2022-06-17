The Scratch-Offs, Jazzcore Friction, Old Wolves
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Come join us for a night showcasing some of Wisconsin's favorites.
The Scratch-Offs is drinking beers in your garage and listening to an old Rolling Stones cassette, but at Mickey's this time.
Jazzcore Friction is a high energy, three person distributor of disgusting rock music.
Old Wolves is a man and his guitar that blends together elements of doom, blues, folk, and raw feeling.
10 PM
No cover
Mickey's Tavern
Info
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music