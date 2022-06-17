The Scratch-Offs, Jazzcore Friction, Old Wolves

media release: Come join us for a night showcasing some of Wisconsin's favorites.

The Scratch-Offs is drinking beers in your garage and listening to an old Rolling Stones cassette, but at Mickey's this time.

thescratchoffs.bandcamp.com

Jazzcore Friction is a high energy, three person distributor of disgusting rock music.

jazzcorefriction.bandcamp.com

Old Wolves is a man and his guitar that blends together elements of doom, blues, folk, and raw feeling.

oldwolves.bandcamp.com

10 PM

No cover

Mickey's Tavern