The Sea Wolf

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

press release: USA | 1930 | DCP | 87 min.

Director: Alfred Santell; Cast: Milton Sills, Jane Keith, Raymond Hackett

In his last film role, silent-era star Sills plays Wolf Larsen, the cruel captain of a schooner who dominates the despairing drifter (Hackett) that Larsen rescues at sea. This ambitious adaptation of the Jack London novel is a technical tour-de-force for the early sound era, with extensive dialogue sequences recorded in the open air aboard a fully rigged ship.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. In accord with current UW Madison policies, masks are required for entry to our venues. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

Info

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
Movies
608-262-3627
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - The Sea Wolf - 2022-03-26 20:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Sea Wolf - 2022-03-26 20:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Sea Wolf - 2022-03-26 20:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Sea Wolf - 2022-03-26 20:30:00 ical