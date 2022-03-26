The Sea Wolf

press release: USA | 1930 | DCP | 87 min.

Director: Alfred Santell; Cast: Milton Sills, Jane Keith, Raymond Hackett

In his last film role, silent-era star Sills plays Wolf Larsen, the cruel captain of a schooner who dominates the despairing drifter (Hackett) that Larsen rescues at sea. This ambitious adaptation of the Jack London novel is a technical tour-de-force for the early sound era, with extensive dialogue sequences recorded in the open air aboard a fully rigged ship.

