media release: Join us on Thursday, September 18, 2025, for our next RHN webinar exploring the senior housing crisis and solutions to better meet the needs of seniors and families in our community. Darrin Wasniewski, Outreach Director, AARP Wisconsin, will discuss local and national senior housing trends and tools; Danny Afable, Development Manager at JT Klein, will discuss how they are working with local communities to bring forward affordable senior housing; and, Olivia Parry, Dane County Senior Planner, will present a new RHS Fact Sheet on Senior Housing. See you there!

Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/94310243246