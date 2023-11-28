media release: Dawn Moneyhan, enrolled member of The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, will tell the story of the Seven Fires Prophecies as recorded from many Indigenous tribes & elders over many generations. These prophecies tell the story of Turtle Island, covering past, present, and future. They tell of the colonization of this land, and warn of the many crisis situations we face today, offering us much needed information to make our choices for tomorrow. The Seven Fires Prophecies speak of the need for all people to come together, reconnect with our Mother Earth and each other, to light the 8th and final fire that will lead to generations of peace. Content includes Native American history and experiences from a Native American perspective and teachings. Suitable for young adults and adults.

Part of the Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison. Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.