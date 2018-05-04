The Shape of Water

Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716

press release: At a top secret research facility in the 1960s, a lonely janitor forms a unique relationship with an amphibious creature that is being held in captivity.

Seating is first come, first served with space for 50 attendees. Doors open 1/2 hour before the film start time. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Pinney Library. This film has been rated R by the MPAA. Children under 17 should be accompanied by an adult.

Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716 View Map
608-224-7100
