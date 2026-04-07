media release: The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) invites families, staff and community members to attend a virtual presentation on recognizing opioid use and preventing overdose, taking place the evening of Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

The event, “The Signs of Opioid Drug Use and How to Prevent Overdose,” will be held from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. and will feature Joy Rucker, a nationally recognized leader in harm reduction and public health with more than 30 years of experience.

Participants will learn how to identify warning signs of opioid use, respond in the event of an overdose and access practical tools to support loved ones and community members. The presentation will also explore the role of harm reduction strategies in saving lives and strengthening communities.

“This presentation is about equipping our families and community members with knowledge that can truly save lives,” said Tyson Jackson, MMSD director of family, youth and community engagement. “By increasing awareness and understanding, we can better support one another and respond when it matters most.”

The session will be held virtually, with a Zoom link provided to registered participants in advance of the event.

MMSD continues to partner with community organizations and public health experts to provide resources and learning opportunities that support student well-being and family engagement.

Anyone interested in attending can find more information and register for the event on the MMSD website.