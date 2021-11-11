The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

press release: Ken Kwapis In-Person!

USA | 2005 | 35mm | 118 min.

Director: Ken Kwapis; Cast: Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel

Four teenage girls, best friends with different body types, discover a pair of blue jeans that somehow fits each of them perfectly. Before they set off on separate summer vacations, the pals pledge to stay in touch by shipping the jeans to each other in various international locations. Each of the four young women embarks on a journey of self-discovery, and they learn that the traveling pants may have other mystical qualities. Displaying a deft hand for juggling multiple storylines a la American Graffiti, director Ken Kwapis also reveals a knack for tender, emotional moments. The Sisterhood is “Sweet but not sappy; the four leads give excellent performances in a charming coming-of-age tale” (Leonard Maltin). Ken Kwapis will join us in-person to introduce this adaptation of Ann Brashare’s popular YA novel, and answer questions following the screening.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. In accord with current UW Madison policies, masks are required for entry to our venues. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions from September 3 through December 18.