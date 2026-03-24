The Skill Divide in the Gig Economy

The Institute for Research on Poverty hosts seminars on the UW-Madison campus during the academic year. These presentations are free and open to the public.

media release: The Robert J. Lampman Memorial Lecture

Given by Katharine Abraham

This annual lecture honors the life’s work of Robert J. Lampman, a professor of economics at UW–Madison for over 30 years and IRP’s founder and guiding spirit. The lecture features eminent poverty scholars discussing their research on the topics to which Lampman devoted his intellectual career: poverty, the distribution of income and wealth, and related public policy. The lecture is held on the UW-Madison campus and is open to the public.

reception to follow the lecture

This event is free and open to the public, and no registration is required.