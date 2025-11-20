media release: The hidden soundscapes of Toshiko Takaezu’s closed ceramics have long captivated Leilehua Lanzilotti, Kanaka Maoli sound artist, composer, and co-curator of the exhibition Toshiko Takaezu: Worlds Within. Over the course of several years, Lanzilotti collected recordings of Takaezu’s closed forms, gently tapping their surfaces and revolving them so the small ceramic rattles within them resound.

Join us for a special screening of Lanzilotti’s video work the sky in our hands, our hands in the sky (46 min., 2023) and a talk by the artist.

Free and open to all. RSVPs appreciated. Walk-ins welcome as capacity allows.

This program is generously supported by Joan B Mirviss.

About Leilehua Lanzilotti:

Leilehua Lanzilotti is a composer, multimedia artist, and curator whose works often explore dramatic expanses of color and timbre. By world-building through multimedia installation works and nontraditional concert experiences/musical interventions, Lanzilotti’s works activate imagination around new paths forward in language sovereignty, water sovereignty, land stewardship, and respect. Uplifting others by crafting projects that support both local communities and economy, the work inspires hope to continue.