media release: THE STOUGHTON CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL 2021

This summer’s festival company features eleven artists in three programs: violinists Teddy Wiggins, Alex Norris, and David Perry; violists Madlen and Greta Breckbill; cellists Philip Bergman and Zou Zou Robidoux; mezzo soprano Kirsten Larson; clarinetist Brad Cherwin; and composers Micah Behr (also featured as a pianist and violist) and Nolan Veldey.

Elsewhere — Through Night and Wind: August 14, 3:00 and 7:00 p.m., Stoughton Opera House, 381 East Main Street, Stoughton, WI 53589

Featuring the songs of Clara Schumann and Franz Schubert in new arrangements for mezzo soprano and strings by composer Micah Behr, alongside magical works by Robert Schumann, Emilie Mayer, and W. A. Mozart, Elsewhere evokes a magical evening. Listeners will be brought on an enchanted journey as they pass through the dark and mysterious night and emerge into the warmth of day.

Vaudeville — Through Story and Song: August 20, 7:00 p.m.; August 21, 4:00 p.m., Stoughton Opera House, 381 East Main Street, Stoughton, WI 53589

Tracing the musical history of the Stoughton Opera House itself, Vaudeville tells the tale of this storied theatre with the world premiere performances of narrative works by Micah Behr and Nolan Veldey. These new pieces are paired with unexpected works by George M. Cohan, Florence Foster Price, and Antonin Dvorak (and more!) that evoke the myriad styles and historical development of turn-of-the-century Vaudeville troupes. The program will end with Micah Behr’s one-act musical about actress Sarah Bernhardt.

Tickets: Live-stream viewing $12; In-person $12, $23, $33 (in-person ticket sales end 2 hours before show start). Purchase at https:// stoughtonchambermusicfestival. com/tickets

Free programs:

The Snail and the Whale — a children’s storytime with live music: August 15 at 2:00, 2:30, 3:00, and 3:30 p.m., Chorus Public House, 154 West Main Street, Stoughton WI, 53589

Each time slot will feature distanced seating for up to four family units at a time with a retelling of The Snail and The Whale by Julia Donaldson and Illustrator Axel Scheffler. Festival musicians will add the magic of live music to carry imaginations deeper into the epic tale of the Snail and the Whale. Tickets are free, please reserve a time slot at www.stoughtonchambermusicfestival.com

Open Rehearsals

August 12 and 18, Christ Lutheran Church, 700 Co Road B, Stoughton, WI 52589. Times will be listed at www.stoughtonchambermusicfestival.com

Peek into the artistic and collaborative process! These open rehearsals will give listeners a chance to witness the choices our festival artists make while preparing for our main stage performances. Come and hear the musicians experiment with volume, speed, and mood as they mold the music behind closed doors! Free and open to the public.

"This project is supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts."